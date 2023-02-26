After NASCAR took us on a ride with Chase Briscoe, one thing was noticeable – the dashboard wasn’t blurry and ugly. Instead, the helmet cam for the No. 14 driver was awesome. It showed exactly what it was meant to show, a point of view you can’t get anywhere else.

NASCAR is known for giving fans access, unlike any other sport. One feature that they wanted to show fans this season was the dash info. It was apparently going to be made available to track throughout races for fans.

However, the Daytona 500 came around and NASCAR blurred the dashes. And for what? “Proprietary” information? It looks like NASCAR heard the fans because we got to see the dashboard numbers and how everything looks in the car today in Fontana.

Take a ride with Briscoe.

This is great to see. Fans wanted to get more information from these Next Gen cars, but NASCAR balked a bit. However, after a week of complaints, it turns out that NASCAR is fine with showing off these dashboards.

For fans, it won’t really mean much. You can barely focus on the numbers as the car speeds around the track. But, I’m sure that someone familiar with the dashes would be able to tell what is being conveyed by these numbers.

NASCAR Dashboards Freed at Fontana

This is a historic race. This track was built years ago to provide a unique racing experience. It has since turned into one of the most beloved tracks in all of NASCAR. Fontana has been home to some historic races and moments in NASCAR and this might be another one.

Kyle Larson has already had some issues early on in this race. Before the competition caution, he had to head to the garage and take a lap penalty in order to get the No. 5 working and back on track.

If Larson wants to repeat at his home track it is going to take a monumental effort. This is just going to be really tough for Larson to overcome.

However, the good news is that NASCAR has listened to fans about the dashboards. They were looking forward to seeing these and the blurry images just looked awful.