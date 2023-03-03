WATCH: NASCAR Haulers Parade Down Las Vegas Strip For Action Packed Weekend

One thing that is great about Las Vegas, they always put on a show. That’s why they have a parade for the NASCAR team haulers every year. This year, the lights of the haulers looked perfect as they rolled by the bright lights and signs of the strip.

Getting a warm welcome like this when you come into town will keep you coming back for years. Las Vegas and NASCAR have a strong relationship and the haulers parading through town are just part of that.

It helps that Vegas has bred some of the sports biggest stars. Kyle Busch and Noah Gragson will both be trying to put on a show for their hometown, that’s for sure.

Watch as NASCAR arrives into Sin City among the dazzling lights.

While he didn’t win the spring race, Joey Logano won the fall edition of Las Vegas in 2022. This is the track where Logano solidified himself into the Championship 4 and turned all of his attention to Phoenix.

It paid off for him and ended in the 2022 Championship coming home with the No. 22 and Team Penske. Vegas welcomes the champ back to town.

Here is a little sampling from around the Cup Series. We’ve got Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and the 3CHI hauler, then Ty Gibson and Chase Elliott. Ty is bringing a little bit of Jesus to Sin City, which I’m sure is much appreciated and needed.

Just gorgeous looking haulers. And let’s not forget, these truck drivers are some of the hardest working folks in all of NASCAR. They just went to Fontana and back last week and are back at it again this week.

The NASCAR weekend starts tonight with the Truck Series.

The NASCAR haulers have made their way into town and now there is the frenzied work to get this show ready to go. The West Coast gives NASCAR a lot of time to get ready for the festivities. When the Craftsman Truck Series hits the track tonight, it will be 9:00 PM EST, but just 6 o’clock local time.

No matter what NASCAR national series race you watch this weekend, you’re going to get a chance to see Kyle Busch. Busch is going to race in all three national series races. He’s attempting to win each race in his homecoming with Richard Childress Racing.

While Busch will have a lot of time on the track, there are plenty of other drivers that can win this race. Just like last year, I think we are going to to see a hard fought race and a two-lap dash to the finish.

Can Joey Logano upset the hometown hero? Will Gragson find a defining win in his rookie year? There are going to be some moments no one expects coming up this weekend. Let’s buckle up and get ready for it all.