WATCH: NASCAR Legends Give the Command Ahead of Daytona 500

This year for the 2023 Daytona 500, NASCAR wanted to honor the history of the sport, including some of the greatest drivers of all time. This was a panel of grand marshals that included three of the competitors that we’re going to see in today’s race!

NASCAR wanted to get stars from the 1960s to 2010s out there for this command. Richard Petty and Bobby Allison, Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon, Dale Jarrett, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, and Joey Logano.

The guys driving in the race had to run to their cars after giving the command to themselves and the rest of the field. It’s going to be a fun afternoon of racing! It’s the Daytona 500!

Legends of our sport starting a legendary race!



The engines are fired in @DAYTONA! #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/noaVaLAXSM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 19, 2023

This is a panel of legends. Each of these drivers are Hall of Famers or future Hall of Famers. We have a lot of history and wins in this group, that’s for sure. What’s great is that NASCAR is a sport that is so in touch with its history. After all, we have active drivers in the group.

It goes to show the longevity of the greats in the sport.

Three Grand Marshals Hope to Win Daytona 500

I’m not sure if it has ever happened, but there are three drivers in Harvick, Johnson, and Logano that could start and win this race. That’s a hell of a group, because of course it is. The Grand Marshals were selected for being Cup champions and Daytona 500 winners.

So, who is going to add a Daytona win to their resume? It seems that Kyle Busch would be a good answer. He is determined and on a new team. However, Martin Truex Jr. showed that he has a score to settle with this entire sport.

This season is going to be a lot of fun and we’re finally here. The Daytona 500. NASCAR season, 2023 is underway. Buckle up, folks! We’ve got a lot of miles to go between now and November.