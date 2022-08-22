NASCAR: Video Shows Pit Crew Going Wild as Kyle Larson Wins at Watkins Glen

When a NASCAR driver wins a race, it’s more than just that one person who celebrates. Kyle Larson has a very supportive pit crew. And whenever that No. 5 team comes together to get a W, the celebration is on.

While they haven’t won as much this season as they did last season, there is still more racing to be had this year. Besides, fresh off the win at Watkins Glen, this team is going to be running on high.

Now, we all know about the controversial, or “supposedly controversial,” finish at The Glen. However, the NASCAR world is full of bumps and things of that nature. Sometimes, even when it is your own teammate, contact happens. Larson might have said he wasn’t proud of the way he won, but his pit crew won’t make any apologies.

Watch as the pit crew celebrates the win as Larson crosses the finish line. I’m sure they’re happy about the win, and of course, that sweet win bonus the crew gets.

Hearing the sound of the track, seeing the sights from that point of view – it’s special. There really isn’t anything else like it. These pit crew guys are always working behind the scenes, not just on Sundays, to make sure the team is at its best. Sometimes, even the best isn’t enough. Other times, it all culminates in a great moment like a win.

Although it took brushing up against Chase Elliott to get that checkered flag, I don’t think Kyle Larson’s jackman or left tire changer are going to be regretting any of it.

Kyle Larson Earns Second Win of 2022

Watkins Glen gave Kyle Larson, and ultimately, Hendrick Motorsports another win. The two late restarts made this race really interesting. Just when it felt like Chase had made his strong push on the first restart and was going to drive to victory, things switched up. After the race, Larson explained his decision making a bit.

“I’m sure, yeah we would ultimately have a conversation,” Larson said. “We have a competition meeting tomorrow. And I think if I was in his shoes, I would understand the risk that I’m taking choosing the left lane also. Like I said, I’m not proud of it. [I just did] what I felt like I had to do to get the win.”

That’s really all that matters at the end of the day. Kyle Larson knows that wins don’t come easily, and that’s why he didn’t hesitate to make a strong move against anyone that happened to be around him.