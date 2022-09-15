WATCH: NASCAR Stars Participate in Martin Truex Jr.’s Catwalk For A Cause

Each year, the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation’s Catwalk For A Cause pairs NASCAR stars with children battling cancer. The event raises a lot of money with a silent auction and other aspects of fundraising. It also gives these kids a night to spend with some race car drivers, dance, laugh, and have some fun.

Among this year’s participants on the catwalk are Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Todd Gilliland, Joey Logano, and of course, Truex himself. The drivers and kids had two little sessions showing off their outfits. There was a more formal selection and then a more casual look to finish things off.

NASCAR Drivers Take the Catwalk

When you see the joy on everyone’s faces, it is clear why people look forward to this event each year.

Here are the formal looks.

If you’d like to see what I’m calling the “summer looks” check those out, too.

Seeing NASCAR drivers on a catwalk is just inherently funny. They start to play the part, dancing with the kids and hyping them up as they walk in their Belk threads. Honestly, what gets better than this? Hopefully, these kids had a great time and the event raised a lot of money.

The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation does a lot of good work. This event is their crown jewel and it always produces some fun pictures and videos. With 2022 being the first year the event was live-streamed, there was a lot of buzz going around.

From the Catwalk to the Race Track

As the NASCAR drivers end the night at the catwalk, they will be turning their attention to the task at hand at Bristol. This is the third race in the Round of 16 and it will decide who makes it to the next stage of the playoffs. The Round of 12 is a big deal. Even for drivers not in the playoffs, it’s another chance to play spoiler and take away an automatic qualifier from someone.

It’s always great to have the NASCAR community come together for an event like the Catwalk. Especially ahead of an intense weekend like we are about to get in the Cup Series. Bristol waits. Who will be moving on and who will be wondering “what if?”