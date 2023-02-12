WATCH: NASCAR Super Bowl Commercial Jokes About Tom Brady’s Retirement, Jimmie Johnson’s Return

One week from Daytona, I hear there’s a big game going on… Good thing NASCAR put out this Super Bowl ad for fans. It teases Tom Brady‘s retirement and reminds everyone that Jimmie Johnson is making his way back to the sport.

This little ad spot also includes NASCAR legend, Jeff Gordon. It’s a little fun and a great video ahead of the Super Bowl on Fox. Johnson and Brady are seven-time champions in their respective sport. Although Johnson has a couple of years on the quarterback.

With all of the championships between these three athletes, it’s a lot to keep up with. Watch the video below.

You know that 7x champion who just can't stay retired? He's coming back to Florida for one more go at it. @JeffGordonWeb | @JimmieJohnson | #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/Ltvofc6o10 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 12, 2023

A seven-time champion is making a comeback from retirement in Florida. However, it’s not going to be Tom Brady. Not this season, that is. Jimmie Johnson is back for the Daytona 500 and he’s ready to show off a bit. The No. 84 LEGACY M.C. Chevy is going to look awesome on the track.

Will we see it in the final race, though? With the Super Bowl being on Fox, I’m glad that they found some time to give NASCAR a shoutout.

Super Bowl Just Means One Thing…

Daytona is a week away! The beautiful part about the Super Bowl is that we get to wake up on Monday to a race week. The first real race week of the season. 2023 is getting started with a bang with all of the names signing up to race.

There will be six provisional cars competing to qualify for just two open spots in the race. Honestly, it feels like Johnson is going to inevitably be one of them. However, there are other stars as well.

Fans are going to be able to watch Jimmie race against Conor Daly and Travis Pastrana as well. Some IndyCar experience with Daly. Some…everything experience with Pastrana. That should produce quite a show.

Daytona week is going to be awesome. From the duels to qualifying and the race itself. The seven-time champ and modern-day GOAT is coming back. Jimmie Johnson is ready to give another go at the Daytona 500.