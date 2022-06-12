WATCH: NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Loses Wheel at Sonoma Raceway, Suspensions Expected

Today in Sonoma, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and his pit crew made a fatal mistake. After a pit stop late in the race, the right front wheel came off. With the wheel coming off and rolling away, Larson’s team is going to be hit with suspensions. That’s the rule this year, no exceptions.

After winning the pole this weekend for the road course in Wine Country – Kyle Larson did not want this to happen. He won Stage 1 and came in second in Stage 2. When it came down to it, Larson was the best car on the track and it wasn’t really close. However, the wheel issue late in Stage 3 is going to cost him.

Suspensions incoming. This is a costly mistake for Kyle Larson's No. 5 team. https://t.co/TGfXJRROnn pic.twitter.com/GEd5mF4zOR — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 12, 2022

When Larson went in for the pit, he thought he was going to make his last stop of the race and speed off to the front. That gets a whole lot harder when you have to go back to the pit under the caution flag. He dropped to 22nd place on the restart with 24 laps to go.

Kyle Larson is going to have his crew chief suspended as well as two other pit crew members for four races when the punishment is officially handed down.

When that does come down, Larson won’t be happy. However, he has a lot of talent and skill behind the wheel and will likely do just fine, relatively. He raced great today and was able to move up into 15th place by the time the checkered flag started to wave. On the day he earned 32 Cup Series points and should be in a great position to make the postseason no matter how many winners there are.

Kyle Larson Falters as Daniel Suárez Wins at Sonoma Raceway

Even though he was one of the top drivers for most of the race, Kyle Larson was unable to put this one in the win column. The last pit stop he took before the wheel came off is what did him in. It just wasn’t secured how it should have been and put him in a bad spot to finish out the last 24 laps of the race.

Meanwhile, Daniel Suárez and his No. 99 Chevy were speeding away to the win. With so much at stake for the Mexican-born driver, he put the pedal to the metal and kept those wheels moving straight. He just had the best car to finish the final stage and outraced second-place Chris Buescher.

While the entire race was fun to watch, the finish and celebration were even better. If Ross Chastain smashes watermelons, guess what Suárez smashes? A taco piñata, of course! It was a disappointing day for Kyle Larson fans, but a huge day for the amigos!