WATCH: Relive Kyle Busch’s Career With Trailer For New Movie ‘Rowdy’

2023 is shaping up to be a special year of NASCAR for Kyle Busch. A new team, a new season, and a brand-new movie! The trailer for the Freevee movie dropped today. While the film won’t come out until February 3, from what we’ve seen, it’ll get your heart racing.

If you know about Kyle Busch and his career then you know why a movie is needed. He was the winningest driver of the 2010s. Busch is a two-time Cup Series champion. He was a teenage star that panned out in NASCAR.

Busch also went through serious injury, just to come back and keep winning races. He is Him, as the kids say.

Now watch this trailer and try to stay seated.

.@kylebusch's story will push you to the edge of your driver's seat! Stream #Rowdy on Freevee February 3 🏎 pic.twitter.com/3pAKnvTNBn — Amazon Freevee (@AmazonFreevee) January 4, 2023

The wild thing is, there is still more to be written in the Kyle Busch story. But that will have to be put into another film at a later date. We’re going to see all of the greatness Rowdy put together when he was with Joe Gibbs Racing and a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff.

However, the new era with Richard Childress Racing is about to unfold. It happens to look pretty good, too.

Kyle Busch, RCR Release New BetMGM Design

The No. 8 Chevy of Kyle Busch is going to look great in black and gold. BetMGM is on board with Richard Childress Racing again this season. They will serve as one of the main sponsors for the team and the new design looks great.

The paint scheme is big and bold. It makes great use of the extra door panel space. Those numbers are still going to be pushed forward on the Next Gen cars. The MGM lion on the hood just looks mean and makes the car look so fast.

There are still some designs that we haven’t seen from Kyle Busch. So far there are three that we know about. Lenovo and 3Chi have yet to release the new designs. Based on what we’ve seen so far, they’re going to be great.

How many wins do you think Busch and his new team are going to get this season? He just had the one in 2022 at Bristol Dirt. Let’s see if he returns to being a multi-win driver in 2023.