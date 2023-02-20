WATCH: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Celebrates Daytona 500 Win at Waffle House

The beauty of winning championships in the south. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the Harley J. Earl to Waffle House after the race. NASCAR took over the nearest Waffle House, at least the No. 47 JTG Daugherty team did.

If Ricky StenHOUSE Jr. and Waffle HOUSE don’t make some kind of partnership happen this season or next, I’ll be upset. I guess it has become a bit of a thing now to go to the late-night establishment after a big win.

Just a reminder, the replica trophies the drivers get for winning the Daytona 500 weigh about 54 lbs. I’m sure that Stenhouse still hasn’t let go of it. Gonna need a lot of All-Star Specials after 500 miles of racing.

NASCAR is arguably at its best when small teams win races. If you had a driver of yours up at the front like Kyle Busch or Joey Logano, you might feel some type of way. But Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a likable driver. His team does a lot of their own work, without a lot of manufacturer help.

This Daytona 500 win not only changes Stenhouse’s life, but it also changes the outlook of that little one-team outfit he drives for.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Surrounded by Friends on Pit Road

You can tell that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is well-liked because of his victory lane celebration. When the pictures were done and the formalities were over, the celebration really began. Other drivers came out and wanted to get in on the congratulations and more.

Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and more were out on the stage to drink and celebrate with their buddy. Again, this is a driver that is going to have countless sponsors this season, his crew works harder than most because of their size and wealth – this is good for the sport.

It’s always great to see legends win big races. Kyle Busch winning the Daytona 500 would have been an instant classic moment. But I’m not sure I’ll ever forget Ricky Stenhouse Jr. diving off of his car and into the arms of his crew.

He didn’t even have enough gas to do a burnout.