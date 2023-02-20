WATCH: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Embraced by Fellow Cup Series Drivers After Shocking Daytona 500 Win

Winning the Daytona 500 is one thing. Having the support of the other NASCAR drivers is even better. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had quite a celebration. He didn’t have enough gas to do a burnout, so he dove off of his car into his pit crew. Then, he headed for victory lane.

When Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got through with the photos and formalities of the trophy presentation, some friends came through to congratulate him. A lot of these younger guys have been driving together for years and there are real friendships in the Cup Series.

As the after-party was just getting started, Stenhouse was celebrating with Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and others. They all wanted to give the new Daytona champ a hand after his impressive feat.

In the sport of NASCAR, we often see the rivalries before we see the friendships. Guys get into it on the track and just can’t let it go. But with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., it seems that he’s got some buddies around the sport. And they were happy to see their friend finally get a big win like this.

Ryan Blaney came to Victory Lane to congratulate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on his #Daytona500 victory. pic.twitter.com/p6fITMuV91 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2023

Not only did Stenhouse win the race, but it was also officially the longest Daytona 500 in terms of laps and was one that fans are going to remember for quite some time.

Not Everyone is Happy About Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Winning Daytona

So, we know that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has friends. We know that there were plenty of drivers happy to see him get this monumental win for his career. That wasn’t the same for everyone though. This is Daytona after all, and that means some drivers are a little upset.

When Kyle Busch was asked about how he felt as he led before the overtime period, he was clearly frustrated about he whole situation.

“I don’t think you’re ever confident, who won? I don’t even know how lucked into it,” Busch said. After reporters told him it was Stenhouse he was not as happy as Larson and Bell.

“There you have it,” he said before preparing.

Another disappointing night for Kyle Busch, but a career-defining night for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. This season is stacking up to be a whole lot of fun.