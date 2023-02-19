WATCH: Sam Mayer Flips Upside Down During Xfinity Series Overtime at Daytona

When you’re at Daytona, you have to make moves. Sam Mayer made a move, but was soon upside down on his roof, sliding. Just as everyone watching at home thought there wouldn’t be a “big one” this NASCAR Xfinity Series overtime came out and made sure it happened.

Josh Berry got spun out with two laps to go in the race, and overtime was triggered. Sam Mayer had a strong move on the leader, Justin Allgaier. He took a slight lead in the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, and then it got nasty.

Mayer came down the track to cut off a move from Austin Hill, and Hill refused to lift. Here’s Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney in the booth talking about Mayer’s incident. He did get out of the car and was sent to the infield care center.

Sam Mayer was upside down. pic.twitter.com/APKPVyDZXL — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 19, 2023

As Mayer was flipping, Hill made a strong move forward and was able to clear Allgaier. The RCR driver pulled off his second win at Daytona in two years. Not many people can say they’ve gone back-to-back at the historic venue.

When you’re racing at a superspeedway, things like this happen. It is unfortunate for Sam Mayer and his team. His block didn’t work but he was racing to win, that’s what racers do.

Sam Mayer Takes the Blame

After a NASCAR driver gets wrecked, it’s easy to blame the other guys on the track. That’s not how Sam Mayer is approaching this at all. The driver said that he made a block and it was off-center. That’s on him. He had made a similar mistake earlier in the night.

Considering that Mayer was upside down until he slid into the grass and flipped, it’s amazing that he feels good enough to laugh about the situation.

What Sam Mayer said outside the infield care center. pic.twitter.com/q439oruTNg — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 19, 2023

So, Sam Mayer isn’t mad. “It’s Daytona,” he said. That’s all you really have to say. It explains it all. What he does know is that was the hardest hit that he’s ever taken. It looked like it too.

Mayer is a good driver. He’ll be back up front competing for wins soon enough. This one is just going to be chalked up to Daytona doing what Daytona does.