WATCH: Stewart-Haas Racing Releases Epic Hype Video Ahead of 2023 Season

This season looks a little different for Stewart-Haas Racing. That crew knows what is at stake in the 2023 NASCAR season and they’re ready. As we wait for the season to officially get underway at Daytona, Tony Stewart is here to give us goosebumps.

Sometimes, NASCAR hype videos can be hard to get into. But when you’ve got Smoke as the team owner, The Closer Kevin Harvick on his last season, Aric Almirola, and a stable of young drivers – there’s a lot to be excited about.

Stewart-Haas Racing wants more wins. They want more cars in the playoffs. And, they want the fans to be just as hyped up as they are. “Smoke Rises,” is the name of this video. Now sit back and enjoy Tony Stewart’s narration.

Try not to run through a wall.

This is the last ride for Harvick. Who knows how much longer Almirola is going to be in NASCAR? Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece offer some young talent that looks ready to take the reigns when they need to. Stewart-Haas Racing has a team ready to go.

Of course, there’s also the Xfinity Series team. Riley Herbst and Cole Custer are going to get work done this season. Custer had nine wins in his last full-time Xfinity schedule.

As the man himself says “Smoke rises” and this entire team is trying to rise to the occasion.

Stewart-Haas Racing Hopes For Better 2023 Than 2022

Things actually weren’t awful last season for Stewart-Haas Racing. They were able to get Kevin Harvick and Chase Briscoe to the playoffs. However, the postseason had a lot of hiccups in it. Harvick was hindered by car issues and then, the Roval happened.

At the Charlotte Roval, Cole Custer was hit with a penalty for assisting Chase Briscoe in a way that impeded other drivers and allowed Briscoe to slip by. It didn’t ultimately swing things too much, as far as the playoffs were concerned, the final transfer spot was not affected. However, the penalty was harsh.

Tony Stewart was not too happy about his team getting hit with penalty after penalty. Even after an appeal from Custer and the team, it was no good. NASCAR had their minds made up and weren’t going to let it stand.

So, now we have a different driver in that No. 41 Ford Mustang in Ryan Preece. I like this Stewart-Haas Racing team right now. Let’s see how many wins they end up grabbing by the time the season is done with.