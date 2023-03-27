WATCH: Teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez Get Into Heated Exchange After Race

Things aren’t looking all that great for Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez as the two had some beef. After things were over at COTA, Suárez confronted Chastain on pit road and it didn’t look like the NASCAR drivers were on the same page.

So, what went down between Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez? Well, on that last restart, Alex Bowman had contact with the 99. That’s who Suárez went to first. In fact, he drove through his own teammate to get to Bowman.

To put it simply, the Mexican NASCAR driver felt slighted in some way. He went looking for answers. He found his teammate Chastain was likely to blame.

Daniel looks like he’s ready to walk away when Ross tells him o come back and then chases after his teammate. Not much can be heard but Chastain does say “Don’t be all high and mighty around the 24-second mark.

Prior to confronting Chastain, there was a bit of speeding on pit road and some bumping. That’s going to be a big no-no from NASCAR when everything is reviewed. Sometimes, you gotta hold your anger for a few moments. Although Chastain finishing P4 and Suárez finishing P27 probably didn’t help.

When it comes to doing this stuff around officials, it isn’t taken lightly.

.@Daniel_SuarezG not happy with @Alex_Bowman. He raced to catch up (even booted his teammate out of the way) and hit the back of the 48. No real confrontation, though. #NASCAR | #NASCAR75 | #EchoParkGP pic.twitter.com/ZszBAALAhs — JJ (@TomcatNASCAR_2) March 26, 2023

A tough look for Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez, and Trackhouse Racing.

Ross Chastain Pulls P4 Out of Nowhere

What is amazing is that Ross Chastain was even up that far in the field in the first place. When the field pitted ahead of the first overtime, Chastain had a terrible pit stop. It put him pretty far back, but it didn’t matter.

After the restart, it was like magic – Chastain was in the picture. That blue No. 1 Chevy Camaro was even spun out after the bad stop. He STILL came back. It helped that there were a handful of restarts at the end, but it was an impressive effort.

Of course, that kind of driving is aggressive and leads to some consequences. What it did to Suárez was put him way back in the field and basically ruin his day.

Tyler Reddick went on to win this race. He was the fastest car all day. However, it looked like Ross Chastain was going to have some magic left in his firesuit. It didn’t come to fruition but it did give him a top-five finish.