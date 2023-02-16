WATCH: Travis Pastrana Embraces the Late Ken Block’s Family After Qualifying for Daytona 500

On Wednesday night, Travis Pastrana punched his ticket into the Daytona 500. He had some special guests with him at the NASCAR track, too. After qualifying, Pastrana got out of his No. 67 Toyota Camry TRD and made his way over to the family of the late Ken Block. The two action sports stars were very good friends.

I can only imagine what it would have been like to get Ken Block and Travis Pastrana into the Daytona 500. I’m not sure that was even on Block’s agenda in his career, but Pastrana proved it was possible.

This is just so touching. Here he is embracing Block’s widow, as she has tears in her eyes.

Travis Pastrana has proven that he can drive anything with an engine and he can drive it really fast. This is the same guy that went out and won a DIRTCars race in his second outing in that style of car.

While the Daytona 500 isn’t on dirt, it is something to keep in mind. Pastrana learns on the job, and loves to do it. Ken Block will be more than happy to see his fellow Hoonigan racing against the best in NASCAR.

Travis Pastrana Punches Ticket to Daytona 500

Now, Travis Pastrana couldn’t beat out Jimmie Johnson, but he was close in qualifying. The seven-time Cup Series champion pulled off a lap of 50.202. Just after him, Pastrana fired up his Black Rifle Coffee Toyota and put down a 50.208. All he had to worry about was beating Zane Smith.

This is how it went down on Wednesday night.

For anyone expecting to see Travis Pastrana tear it up in the Duels, well think again. Now that he and Jimmie Johnson are in the Daytona 500, both of those drivers will likely chill out until the big race.

According to Pastrana, his sponsors got him the money to enter the race, but if the car is damaged, he’s gotta pay up on the bill. That’s a good reason to keep things clean on the track, that’s for sure.