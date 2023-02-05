WATCH: Ty Gibbs Ditches Car After Scary Fire Breaks Out During Clash Practice

A new season and NASCAR says there have been strides made in safety. Ty Gibbs may not feel that way after his car caught fire. Gibbs, the Cup Series rookie, was out on the track during practice when smoke entered the cabin of the car.

Just as the booth was saying it looked like a tire fire, black smoke poured into the car. The young driver was calm and collected as he brought his car to a stop and did his best to get out in a hurry.

Ty Gibbs had some strong laps before the fire. But it has to be frustrating to see the same issues from 2022 pop back up immediately this season.

Flames in the No. 54 car. Ty Gibbs is out safely. pic.twitter.com/rSxQfta1PV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 5, 2023

This might not be the exact same issue as last season, but it looks like it. As those cars go around, rubber from the tires builds up. Eventually it gets hot enough to catch fire and from there it just gets worse.

NASCAR also put mufflers on these Cup cars for the Clash. They will also be using these mufflers at the Chicago Street Race. So, who knows how that contributed to the issue as the heat built up under the car.

Ty Gibbs Speaks Out About Fire

The good news is, Ty Gibbs went out and had a fast car. That No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry was getting around there quickly. Gibbs is hoping to have a big season with Joe Gibbs Racing in his first full-time season.

“I’m very excited to be out here in LA. It’s really cool and the track is really cool. I feel like we have a lot of speed. So, it just … it definitely sucks to catch on fire but that’s part of it.”

Ty Gibbs talks with @JamieLittleTV after the No. 54 catches on fire during Clash Practice. pic.twitter.com/9GEhONTozx — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 5, 2023

The foam in the door of Ty Gibbs’ car was melted. However, a backup was given to JGR by Stewart-Haas Racing. There was surprisingly not a lot of damage to the car as a whole and a backup was not needed.

The JGR crew worked hard on the car. Ty Gibbs was not allowed to compete in qualifying. However, he is going to be able to earn his way to the final through the heats. Justin Haley led the way in qualifying.