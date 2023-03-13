WATCH: William Byron Celebrates in Victory Lane With Jeff Gordon After Back to Back Wins

Today William Byron did something in the 24 car that hasn’t been done since the Rainbow Warrior himself was in the seat. So, after this big NASCAR win at Phoenix, Jeff Gordon was right there with Byron to celebrate. Big hat and all.

It appears that William Byron is going to have a colossal cap for every sponsor and win that he gets on the season. So far, it’s paid off with two wins in back-to-back weeks for the Hendrick driver.

Just look how happy Byron is in his big hat in victory lane. That back-to-back feeling must be something else.

Another win, another big hat. 🧢 pic.twitter.com/fP5mtjuRgK — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) March 12, 2023

The best part about this whole thing is getting Jeff Gordon to put one on. William Byron was ready with not just his own hat, but a second one and I bet he was determined to put his boss in it.

The 24 has not been in victory lane in back-to-back weeks since 2007. Gordon did it twice that season. Phoenix and Talladega and then Talladega and Charlotte. An impressive feat to say the least.

A big win for William Byron in the desert.

William Byron Starts Season Off Strong

Four races in and William Byron has won half of them. This NASCAR season couldn’t have started better for Byron. Although he had to do it at the expense of his teammate Kyle Larson, Byron likely won’t lose any sleep over it.

This is the second week in a row that Byron has won at the expense of Larson. These late restarts have just not gone his way. The No. 5 team needs to figure some things out with their late-race execution. But they will probably be fine in the long run.

Right now, I’m not sure if we’re going to have a season with a ton of different winners like in 2022. It feels like we have some early favorites and it’s going to likely stay that way. Of course, NASCAR is unpredictable and a lot of drivers have chances to win week in and week out.

William Byron has set himself apart from the rest in the early going. He will try to hold on to this momentum and repeat his win at Atlanta from last year. If he does, he will pull off the first three-win streak of the Next Gen era.