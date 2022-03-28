WATCH: WWE Icon ‘The Undertaker’ Drives Pace Car at NASCAR’s Circuit of the Americas Race

Next weekend, WWE legend Mark Calaway, better known as The Undertaker, will take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Today, Undertaker got an honor of a different kind – the position of Pace Car driver for the NASCAR Cup Series race at his home track of COTA.

The Texas native got behind the wheel of the Toyota Camry and led NASCAR’s finest to the green flag. “I am honored to be the Honorary Pace Car driver at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin,” Calaway said. “It’s a big week for Texas with WrestleMania in Dallas on April 2 and April 3, and I am excited to kick it off at Circuit of the Americas.”

Here’s the real question. How did The Deadman manage to fold his nearly 7-foot frame into the driver’s seat of a NASCAR Pace Car?

As excited as Undertaker was to lead the NASCAR Cup Series drivers into action, NASCAR’s drivers were just as thrilled to have him at COTA. In fact, Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger said it was better than scoring the win in Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 Xfinity Series race.

“Hey, best part of the weekend,” Allmendinger said. “I got to shake The Undertaker’s hand!” Rather than being taken aback by the statement, the rest of his team cheered for the elated driver. The Undertaker does hold a 21-win streak at WrestleMania, after all. Shaking his hand is a pretty momentous experience.

Undertaker to Enter WWE Hall of Fame Following NASCAR Appearance

This Sunday’s appearance at the NASCAR race at COTA was just the start of what will likely go down as one of the best weeks of The Undertaker’s life. That’s because this Friday, Undertaker will finally take the WWE Hall of Fame spot that’s been waiting for him since the mid-90s.

Undertaker didn’t officially announce his retirement until 2020. However, The Undertaker cemented his position as a WWE legend way back at the beginning of his WWE career. The moment The Undertaker stepped onto the scene, with his towering frame, piercing stare, and larger-than-life presence, wrestling fans knew they were witnessing the start of something special.

30 years of being The Deadman was not a “character” but an entire lifestyle. 💀⚱️#WWEEvil is streaming now on @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/8JmekvrkTf — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 24, 2022

And sure enough, The Undertaker became the top bad guy of WWE almost immediately. With more than three decades in the squared circle, Taker created a legacy that wrestling fans will remember forever.

Because he’s such a special act, Undertaker is not only taking his place in the WWE Hall of Fame but also holds the position of headliner. The entire show is built around him, and no one deserves the honor more.