WATCH: Zane Smith Sets His Truck on Fire During Burnout Celebration at COTA

Well, Front Row Motorsports isn’t going to be too happy with Zane Smith, despite his win at COTA. He set the truck on fire in victory lane! Being so excited about the win, Smith put his truck up against the wall and burned his tires down…a little too well. NASCAR might rethink those mudflaps.

This Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 was pretty exciting. Without stage breaks, it did make the race better. Teams were able to play around with tire strategy and pit strategy. That’s how Zane Smith pulled off the win.

Despite a hard run from Kyle Busch, the pit decision was just too much to overcome. Besides, we wouldn’t have seen this epic celebration!

Yeah… the team owners are not going to be happy about that at all.

The good thing is that Zane Smith DID win the race. That’s really all that matters. While that truck will need some serious work to be used again, if ever, he made sure it went out properly. That’s a costly celebration, but if he can pull down another Truck Series championship, it won’t matter what happened at COTA.

Anytime you can win over Kyle Busch, it’s a big deal in the Truck Series. This team made the perfect decision in terms of strategy and it paid off. No late cautions made this one easy on the No. 38 team.

Zane Smith Outlasts Kyle Busch Comeback Attempt

Now, the best driver on the track was definitely Kyle Busch. You get shuffled up on the restart, though and it just ruins the whole race for you. After battling Ross Chastain for most of the race in the lead, Busch was relegated to 16th on the final restart.

Smith, who had been strong all day on the restarts, made sure to put another good one down as he sped away from the field. Despite moving up to second place, Busch wasn’t able to get within five seconds of Smith.

Last year, during his championship season campaign, Zane Smith won at Daytona and COTA to start… Well, he starts 2023 with wins at Daytona and COTA, and doesn’t look like he’s going to quit.

Smith is clearing the field early so far and is looking forward to competing for another Truck Series championship in November.