What Michael Jordan Told Brad Daugherty After Daytona 500 Win

Michael Jordan may get the headlines for his foray into NASCAR, but Brad Daugherty did it first.

The former NBA first overall pick has been drawn to NASCAR since his retirement in 1996, and captured the biggest prize in the sport — the Daytona 500 — as a car owner last weekend. Daugherty’s driver — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — pulled off the massive upset, and JTG Daugherty Racing will be in the NASCAR playoffs.

While Jordan and Daugherty are rivals on the track now, they’re both former UNC Tar Heels stars and have a mutual respect for each other. After Stenhouse’s victory for Daugherty’s team, Jordan made sure to send the owner a text.

“Congratulations, my brother. Outstanding. I’m so proud of you,” Jordan’s text read, per Daugherty, according to The Observer. “I just told him, I said, ‘You know, I am so proud of you.’”

Continuing, Daugherty couldn’t be happier to have Jordan in NASCAR as well, and made sure to point out how much of an impact he’s had on the sport in a little amount of time.

“The reality of it is, without Michael Jordan, and I told him this, we don’t have an African American driver sitting in a seat who’s capable of winning a race every week,” added Daugherty, per The Observer.

Brad Daugherty and Michael Jordan are two tremendous stories in NASCAR, and they’re proving that continued success is in their future. Perhaps Jordan’s driver Bubba Wallace can capture a victory on Sunday at Fontana, and Daugherty can shoot him a text afterwards.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Celebrates Daytona 500 Win at Disney World

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took a note out of Patrick Mahomes’ book to celebrate his Daytona 500 victory.

The Great American Race is the Super Bowl of NASCAR, so it only makes sense Stenhouse Jr. would follow in Mahomes’ footsteps and celebrate at Disney World.

Check out the photo of Stenhouse Jr. with Mickey Mouse, having a grand time enjoying the spoils that comes with winning NASCAR’s biggest race before making his way back to the circuit.

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. visited Disney World on Monday after winning the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/E1mLaRKBT2 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 21, 2023

Disney World may claim the title of the happiest place on earth, but Victory Lane at Daytona held the title for a bit on Sunday. Stenhouse Jr. shocked the world on the way to lifting the trophy, and not even Mickey Mouse expected him to do so.

Nevertheless, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been close before. Perhaps this win could propel him to new heights. He’ll look to prove it was no fluke over the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR season.