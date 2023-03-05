William Byron ‘Excited’ to Start on Front Row For Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

For Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, the Pennzoil 400 is another chance to get a win and at least move up the standings. The No. 24 Raptor Chevy Camaro was second fastest in qualifying, just barely missing out on the NASCAR pole award.

For William Byron, 2023 is about improving on 2022. He had two wins last season that came at great times for the driver. This year, it is back to square one. On Sunday, Byron could end up with the first win of his season and start the year off on a strong foot.

Although Joey Logano edged him out for the pole award, Byron has some confidence after showing off his speed. Qualifying was multiple rounds on Saturday and he was able to top the standings until the Team Penske driver got on the track.

“That was a wide-open lap there, so I’m not sure what I could have done different,” Byron said, via Hendrick Motorsports. “I’m happy with the lap, though. Being second is good. Not pumped to be second for the fact of not getting the pole, but at least it’s a good starting spot. I’m excited for that.

“We just need a good, solid day tomorrow with the No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevy. Hopefully, we can get ourselves a win and move up the points standings.”

Hendrick Motorsports is having to deal with the loss of Chase Elliott to a leg injury. So, they’re hoping for a big day from one of their other full-time drivers. Byron might be that driver.

William Byron Slow to Start Season

Finishing second in qualifying is a step in the right direction for William Byron. He had a DNF in the Daytona 500 to start the season. Things didn’t get that much better when he went to Fontana last week, either.

In California, Byron was struggling throughout the day. He was only able to come up with a P25 finish and not much else to be happy about. Logano rained on his parade a bit by putting in a faster time and taking the pole. But Byron now has confidence.

With his P2 start on Sunday, William Byron is going to be in a position to at least start strong. If he can gain confidence throughout the race, who knows what might happen at the end? Hendrick Motorsports has won this spring race in Las Vegas the last two years with Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman.

With Chase Elliott on the sidelines, it leaves Byron with a chance to win a third in the row for the organization.