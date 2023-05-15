William Byron gets emotional thinking about his late grandfather after Goodyear 400 win

After pulling off a win no one saw him taking, William Byron was emotional as he talked about what went down on the track. The No. 24 was simply right place right time and capitalized off of the Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson wreck. This time, Byron was the one stealing a NASCAR win at Darlington.

Last year, William Byron infamously was bumped by Joey Logano at this race. It let Joey go around and take the win from Byron who had been great all day. This year, Byron wouldn’t be moved. He held strong on the final restart and won over Kevin Harvick.

Byron was thinking of his family after the win. His grandfather passed away on Thursday and his family wasn’t able to attend the race Sunday. On Mother’s Day, he had his thoughts with them as he celebrated the win.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Byron said after the win. “My grandad passed away on Thursday and just, man I wish my family could be here. Things just have a way of working out, honestly. It just worked out that way today. We didn’t have the best third stage, we just kept battling and things just kinda come back around.

“Want to wish Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, my sister just graduated school. So, big day. Definitely didn’t expect this but just thankful for a great team and yeah things just have a way of working out and come back here to Darlington and have it go exactly the other way.”

Byron went on to thank his team for staying in it and fighting all day. You never know when you will get a chance at the win.

His Hendrick Motorsports teammate had to suffer for him to get the win, but I think William Byron is just fine with that. It felt like Byron or Larson would get their third win of the season sometime soon. Now Byron sits alone with the most wins in the Cup Series this year.

William Byron holds on to win at Darlington

There were two big wrecks at the end of the Goodyear 400. Darlington was good to these drivers for two stages. Then the final stage came and ended that love affair. Cautions breed cautions and that is what we saw on Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. got too tight, hit the wall, and then wiped out a good portion of the contenders. It set a lot of teams back but gave others a chance.

Once the race restarted, that is when Ross and Larson got into each other. It was basically one after another. With the two fastest cars out of the race, Byron had a wide-open track to take advantage of.

William Byron outran a wounded No. 4 car of Kevin Harvick. Three wins on the year, what more can he do?