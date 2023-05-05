William Byron hopes Las Vegas win is sign of things to come at Kansas Speedway

This weekend there are a lot of drivers looking forward to Kansas Speedway. William Byron is definitely among them. The NASCAR driver earned a win at Las Vegas on a 1.5-mile track. So, why not carry that success to Kansas this weekend in the AdventHealth 400?

It isn’t just his success this year that causes William Byron to get excited for this race. He has a history at Kansas that has him feeling like he’s due for a win. Kansas City has been good to Byron with six top-10 finishes in the last seven races at the speedway.

After leading the most laps at Dover and coming up short in the final stage, Byron is looking forward to flexing his strength again. If he flips things around and produces a race like he had at Vegas or Phoenix, then he’ll be leading another 100 laps or so.

“The No. 24 team has really been performing well so far this season,” the No. 24 driver said, via Hendrick Motorsports. “I think last week at Dover [Motor Speedway] showed that. While we didn’t get the win, we led the most laps, scored the most points and got another playoff point. Those days are beneficial to keep momentum going.”

William Byron and his team are looking forward to showing off their intermediate package again on a 1.5-mile track.

“We’ve been strong at Kansas [Speedway] in the past and we’ve really improved on our immediate program,” Byron continued. “The race at Las Vegas [Motor Speedway] earlier this year shows that improvement. As a group, we’re really excited to get to Kansas and show that speed again.”

The odds makers back in Vegas think pretty highly of Byron this weekend.

William Byron among favorites to win at Kansas

This week, the odds place William Byron second once again. It is no surprise that his teammate Kyle Larson is at the top of the list of favorites. While Larson leads off at 11-2, Byron is not far behind at 7-1.

When Byron took the checkered flag at Las Vegas, it came after a dominant race. He was great in the long run and short run and just had the best car all day. Even with Larson giving chase, he was clear of any real challenge and went on to win in overtime. 176 laps led in total including the final lap, of course. The Hendrick driver showed he was someone to watch.

This was the first of back-to-back wins for Byron to start the season. It is also worth noting that Hendrick Motorsports finished 1-2-3 in this race, the first without Chase Elliott due to his injury. Byron, Larson, and Bowman had great races, while Josh Berry had a broken car.

Could we see Hendrick dominate at Kansas as well? Or will 23XI Racing and the Toyotas continue their dominance over Kansas City dating back to last year?