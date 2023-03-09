William Byron Returning to Kyle Busch Motorsports For Three Truck Series Races

Here is something you Outsiders didn’t see coming, William Byron is a Kyle Busch Motorsports truck with HendrickCars.com as the sponsor! You better believe it because it is coming to three races this season. Byron, the 2016 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year is back!

The move to Chevy has probably been a welcomed one for Kyle Busch now. This opens up the list of drivers that he can put in his cars with KBM. William Byron still holds the record for most Truck Series wins by a rookie in a single season with seven.

Last season, Byron won the Martinsville race in the Truck Series. This year he’s coming to Bristol Dirt, Darlington, and North Wilkesboro. That’s going to be a fun time.

He's back! 👀

@WilliamByron will pilot the No. 51 @HendrickCars Silverado for three races in '23!



• Bristol Dirt

• Darlington

• North Wilkesboro



— Kyle Busch Motorsports (@KBMteam) March 9, 2023

“I am so excited to return to racing with KBM. I’m looking forward to getting back in their trucks and hopefully having some fun for these three races,” Byron said. “These are three cool race tracks we’re paired up for and I’m interested in running at them since I haven’t raced there in a truck before.”

Rowdy is pretty happy to have William Byron on board as well.

Kyle Busch Says William Byron Will be ‘Valuable’

Having a Cup Series driver move down to the lower ranks is sometimes met with criticism. However, it feels like this generation of drivers just loves racing. Busch is no stranger to moving down, and he’s ready to have another talent like Byron in the No. 51 KBM truck.

“Having William return to KBM for three races is going to be beneficial for our whole organization as we continue to build our notebook as a Chevrolet team,” Busch said.

The GOAT of the Truck Series knows that this is going to be a fun time to return to Chevy and do some cool stuff.

“Ricky [Hendrick] was a good friend of mine,” Busch continued, “so seeing one of my trucks hitting the track with the paint scheme he raced with in the Truck Series is going to be really special. we appreciate Rick [Hendrick] and everyone at HendrickCars.com for stepping up and making this deal possible.”

William Byron, back in the Truck Series for some trophy hunting.