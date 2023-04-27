Throwback weekend at Darlington is going to look great. William Byron is debuting a Jeff Gordon scheme to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR. For those that have been around the sport a while, you might remember that Gordon drove the 50th-anniversary car back in 1998, now it’s Byron’s turn to revive it 25 years later.

This year William Byron has done that No. 24 car well. He won back-to-back races early in the year and has gone on to simmer down since. However, he’s right there with as good of a chance to win as any other driver this year.

With this AXALTA scheme, you’re going to feel like it’s the 20th century all over again. This thing looks sweet, and it will look great at Darlington.

Throwing it back to 1998. We see what you did there, @AxaltaRacing. — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 27, 2023

Oh how good 1998 was to be a Jeff Gordon fan. That year was career-defining as the 24-car won 13 races that year and went on to take the Cup Series championship. It was the third of Gordon’s career and his second in a row.

That is some heavy weight to put on the shoulders of William Byron. However, he seems to be up to the task. While he pulled off back-to-back wins this season so far, he has a while to go to match his boss. At one point in the 1998 season, Gordon won four races in a row, and seven of ten races stretching from Sonoma to Darlington that year.

William Byron needs a good race

While he finished P7 at Talladega, it feels like Wiliam Byron needs to get back on track at Dover or Kansas coming up. Intermediate package at both of these tracks, right before Darlington – it should be a good time to make some moves.

Despite his two wins this year and overall solid season, Byron finds himself hindered by penalties. So, he sits at 14th overall in the points standing. Those P24, P13, and P23 results from Richmond, Bristol, and Martinsville are not what he wants, at all. Then again before his wins at Vegas and Phoenix, he had finishes of P34 and P25.

Perhaps another breakthrough is just around the corner for Byron. He had a bit of a hot start to the year in 2022 as well. Then as the middle of the season came around, he began to get into a slump that he never really broke out of.

With some historic pressure on him as well, is William Byron capable of meeting the moment? It is hard to tell at this moment.