william-byron-wins-folds-of-honor-quiktrip-500-at-atlanta-motor-speedway

So, NASCAR debuted the newly worked track in Atlanta and William Byron won in emphatic fashion. This was not an easy race to stay in. At all. Things got really messy at times, tires blew out, and there were double-digit cautions. However, the racing on the track was exciting, competitive, and fast as hell.

CHECKERED FLAG: @WILLIAMBYRON HOLDS OFF THE ENTIRE FIELD AND WINS AT ATLANTA! pic.twitter.com/jWgFNF8qwS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 20, 2022

That 1.5-mile track in Atlanta made for quite a venue. The new asphalt, reworked lanes and banks, and all that went into it made for a great atmosphere. There were still some classic NASCAR bumps and quirks that made it challenging. Early on Ross Chastain found himself in the wall. Then, over the course of the race, more cars lost control. Each time they took out just themselves or very few other cars.

However, you can’t prevent all accidents from happening. When a car goes spinning at 180 MPH you have to react as best you can. Throughout the race, one driver that made their way up through the rankings was Bubba Wallace. Some folks thought the Toyota driver for 23XI Racing might have luck in Atlanta. The new track was supposed to create a superspeedway-like race on a smaller track. Wallace does well at the superspeedways.

There were some drivers like Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, and Daniel Suarez that really tried to get involved here with about 40 laps to go. However, it was a big push from Byron, Wallace, Ryan Blaney, and others that were zipping around the track with everyone else trying to catch up. Byron wouldn’t be stopped.

William Byron Wins at the Revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway

This was a big day for NASCAR. This season is massively important because of the Next Gen cars. Throw in a newly reworked track at a historic venue and you have a plan for success. It is all about putting an exciting product on the track and seeing what the results will be. That’s what we got today. William Byron wins.

Things started out with Brantley Gilbert giving a “Go Dawgs!” during the “Start your engines” command. Then, things got off to a hot start. With racing getting fast and crowded a little early, Noah Gragson found himself turned around and wrecked out for the day in Stage 1.

Things wouldn’t stop there, either. Ross Chastain hit the wall, there was a wreck that involved Todd Gilliland and Cody Ware. Ware took the worst of it trying to avoid Gilliland. After that crash, 27 vehicles were involved in wrecks. That set a new record that had stood for 60 years prior. That’s more cars involved than Daytona!

Just as the drivers expected coming into the day, lots of wrecks, lots of great driving. The No. 24 was the best driver on the day and made a big statement with a win on a new and challenging track.