William Byron wins pole award at Kansas just ahead of teammate Kyle Larson

Qualifying was a Hendrick Motorsports show on Saturday. William Byron went on to edge out Kyle Larson for the pole award. With two rounds of qualifying, the NASCAR Cup Series field was sorted out and it revealed some things that we knew and other things that weren’t as obvious.

While there were four Toyotas in the final round of qualifying, they didn’t dominate as many expected. William Byron put his No. 24 car into the wall during his first-round lap. However, that didn’t matter much as he went on to take the pole award.

Byron was just 0.006 seconds faster than Larson, but that’s all he needed. The two Hendrick Motorsports drivers led Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., and Tyler Reddick for the top-5. Reddick lost the option to choose his pit stall after failing tech inspections twice.

Those Toyotas might not feel as confident with the Hendrick front row this Sunday. There will be some sun on that track and a lot of heat. Maybe that will factor into some cautions and spins on Turns 3 and 4.

We saw the dominance that William Byron and Kyle Larson had at Las Vegas. Another 1.5-mile track and they’re on the front row. That might be a coincidence, but right now it looks like another chance for Byron and his team to dominate.

William Byron looking forward to AdventHealth 400

With the pole award secured, William Byron is probably feeling confident heading into the race. He’s led more laps than any other driver this season with 579. Who is second? Well, his teammate, Larson. He could add another 100 laps or so if this race goes the way of Las Vegas.

“I had to work on the balance [in practice] to get [the car] freer for qualifying, but it seemed like we did that there,” Byron explained, via NASCAR. “So really good through [Turns] 1 and 2 and got a little tight through 3 and 4, so I’ve got some data to probably study of how I can get through that end.

“But I’m just proud of the effort from the whole team.”

Even if the 23XI Racing cars didn’t qualify as well as many expected, they will be hard to beat. Those Toyotas clearly have something going right, but will it translate as well as what the Hendrick cars have going on?

Right now, it feels like William Byron and Kyle Larson are set to run away with another race. Then again, Dover felt that way last week until Martin Truex Jr. came in and took the win.