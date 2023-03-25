William Byron Wins Pole Award For EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA

On Sunday, William Byron is going to be sitting on the pole with Tyler Reddick on the front row with him. The NASCAR driver was blazing fast. He didn’t post the fastest lap in the full qualifying round, but he had the fastest lap when it mattered.

After having his Xfinity Series qualifying lap thrown out for cutting the esses of the course, William Byron takes the pole in the Cup Series. He will also have a great pit stall for Sunday’s race.

This qualifying session was a lot of fun, actually. In the group sessions, Reddick laid down a 2:10.30 but was unable to repeat that lap in the final qualifying round. Byron went 2:10.76 and was just ahead of Reddick’s 2:10.9 lap.

William Byron is the first NASCAR driver to earn the pole award at four different road courses.

Retweet to congratulate William Byron on his NASCAR Cup Series POLE at Circuit of the Americas! https://t.co/ReB7y2xBHT pic.twitter.com/cmEIWey0bF — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 25, 2023

Now, this is about Byron and his accomplishment. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Jordan Taylor, filling in for Chase Elliott. Taylor was second in his group session and then came in and put down another really solid ap in the final. He won’t be on the front row, but he’ll have a good starting point for Sunday’s race.

William Byron Makes History With Pole Win at COTA

Whenever you can do something that no other Cup Series driver has been able to do, it is a big deal. William Byron is the first driver to earn a pole award t four different road course tracks. That goes to show just how good he can be on these twists and turns. Perhaps a little trick he picked up iRacing?

“I don’t know, just watching Reddick go out there and set the pace,” Bryon said to Fox. “So, he’s been so fast all weekend. Just trying to continue to inch up on him. We made big improvements with the car overnight. I thought that practice session helped us get a little bit better. Just get the back of the car more settled down.”

The driver made sure to thank his sponsors and team. Then he looked ahead to Sunday’s race.

“It’s really fun to get the first pole of the year. Obviously, we’ve been on a good stretch here of late. Tomorrow’s what pays, so we just gotta be there at the end. Hopefully, I can be there at the end for my guys. It’s going to be a hot one, so I’m just kinda nervous about that but hopefully, all the offseason conditioning pays off.”

William Byron becomes the first driver to win the pole on four different road-course tracks in the NASCAR Cup Series.@ReganSmith talks with driver No. 24 after his fast lap at COTA: pic.twitter.com/T6W3EmvsNY — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 25, 2023

William Byron will lead off the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday. Will he be able to hold off Reddick and others throughout the afternoon?