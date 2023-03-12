William Byron Wins United Rentals Work United 500 For Second Straight Victory

How about this folks? The 24 just won back-to-back NASCAR Cup races for the first time in years thanks to William Byron’s efforts at Phoenix. Byron takes the checkered flag in the United Rentals Work United 500 in overtime!

This race was once again dominated by Hendrick Motorsports. Kevin Harvick tried to make it interesting, but the final cautions made sure that this was the William Byron and Kyle Larson show.

Byron comes out on top just like he did last week in Las Vegas.

TWO IN A ROW! RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE WILLIAM BYRON ON HIS WIN AT PHOENIX RACEWAY. pic.twitter.com/LEhUi4YFgk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 12, 2023

William Byron was hit hard by cautions, then they came in his favor. He lost the lead thanks to the quick team of Larson on a caution caused by Harrison Burton.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson’s pit crew got him out fast and in the front. Things were back to how they were for most of the race. Those two Hendrick Motorsports cars were in the front and threatening to win the race in dominant fashion.

Then we got another caution as AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, and Noah Gragson got into one another and into the wall. Overtime. That’s when William Byron made his move.

William Byron Comes Back in Overtime

Once again, William Byron won over his teammate Kyle Larson in overtime. The cautions at the end were really hard on Larson. He can add another race to his list of missed opportunities on late cautions.

Byron was getting beat on pit road to start the day. However, at the end of the race things went the other way for the No. 24 car. Getting a second straight win shows how prepared this Hendrick team and Byron were for this race.

Phoenix can be tough. There are a lot of things that can happen in the desert. While Larson and Harvick had their chances at victory, it was William Byron that had that extra something at the end to put himself ahead.

Ryan Blaney ended up finishing P2 with Tyler Reddick P3, Larson P4 and Harvick rounding out the top five. All four Hendrick cars finished in the top 10 as Alex Bowman finished P9 and Josh Berry, filling in for Chase Elliott, in P10.