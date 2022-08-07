WATCH: Wind Wreaks Havoc on NASCAR Analysts Umbrellas During Trackside Report

Rain, rain, go away, come again on non-race day. That’s the message NASCAR fans are sending to Mother Nature on Sunday, as rain, thunder and lightning delayed the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.

Weather conditions that surfaced during driver introductions forced NASCAR to delay the start of Sunday’s Cup Series race. The green flag was initially scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT drop.

While Sunday’s NASCAR broadcast team attempted to provide some updates during a trackside report, we all got a first-hand look at the weather’s intensity. Steve Letarte completely lost control of his umbrella while the rain and wind pummeled the track.

Oh no, @SteveLetarte. ☂



Watch what happened when a gust of wind blew through Michigan International Speedway. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/whHm7T8ZBs — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 7, 2022

Does a busted umbrella come with any bad luck? Hopefully in Letarte’s case, that won’t be the situation. There’s already been enough bad luck on the track at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

While rain stopped shortly after it hit the track in Brooklyn, the forecast indicates that more might be on the way. We’ll see if NASCAR can squeeze this race in or if it has to be delayed until Monday.

Can NASCAR Beat the Weather on Sunday?

It didn’t take long for the rain to subside — at least briefly — after its arrival at Michigan International Speedway. And once it stopped, NASCAR was quick to send out the drying equipment in an effort to get the track ready as quickly as possible.

That seems like a positive update. However, FOX Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass provided more weather updates on Twitter. There’s a chance the track gets pounded by rain again.

Rain has stopped around much of the track. No estimate for race start. Likely will take at least 90 minutes to dry (depends on wind/sun) but also possible for more rain. Race would take 2.5-3 hrs. Sundown 8:49p ET. No lights. Lap 100 or later would be an official race if it rains pic.twitter.com/74nB9ds0Sb — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 7, 2022

Per Pockrass, 100 laps of the 200-lap event need to be completed in order for it to be official. With the impending rain, thunder and lightning — and the speedway’s lack of lights — that could put NASCAR in a serious time crunch.

Keep your fingers crossed, NASCAR fans.