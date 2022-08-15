NASCAR: Winston Cup Champion Bobby Labonte Tells Story About Overcoming Major Health Issue

A video published on NASCAR’s social media last week featured a never-before-shared story about 2000 Winston Cup champion Bobby Labonte.

The 58-year-old shared that, back in 2019, he began not feeling well in everyday life and went to the doctor. They found a little spot on his kidney that required monitoring. Fast-forward two years later, and it had tripled in size.

NASCAR Hall of Famer, Cup champion and FOX: NASCAR analyst @Bobby_Labonte shares his story of returning to racing while managing a very private health battle behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/m10p485T3z — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 12, 2022

On October 26, 2021, it was time to get it removed. Dr. Mohamad Allaf led the procedure using new, minimally-invasive robotic technology.

“He walked in and said, ‘This is a great day because we’re gonna go in there, we’re gonna take this out, and you’re not gonna have a problem,’” Labonte recalled.

A couple of weeks later, Labonte got a call from Dr. Allaf with an update. They were able to remove the entire mass and everything was in great shape, but it was cancerous and aggressive.

“A lot of emotions came over me at that time,” Labonte said. “I was relieved, but then also thinking about 1/3 of the patients who are diagnosed with this don’t make it.”

He continued: “I’m usually not the share-type of guy, you won’t know a lot of the things about me. But if we can help one person … There are a ton of cancers out there that can be treatable, for sure. And this is one that – if you catch it early – you’re fortunate enough to take care of it.”

Hopefully my story helps someone out there, thanks to everyone at @FS1 and especially @LaurenADowney for helping me tell it https://t.co/g9kKYYQxRd — Bobby Labonte (@Bobby_Labonte) August 12, 2022

In an August 4 race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina, Labonte drove the No. 25 car and finished third. Dr. Allaf was there in person to cheer him on.

