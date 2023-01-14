We are getting very close to the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum. Organizers have announced that Wiz Khalifa will be one of the musical acts. During the break of the Clash, the rapper from Pittsburgh will perform during the break.

NASCAR has made a point to make the Clash an event for new fans and old. It might not change much for the folks watching at home, but that’s not what it is about. This whole event is catered around the in-person experience.

Khalifa is going to take that experience to new highs.

Ready to put on a show, @wizkhalifa?



2022 made it clear, the Clash at the Coliseum is popular and a ton of fun. Fans were impressed with how well the quarter-mile track looked, even if there wasn’t much competitive racing. It was a no-brainer to bring it back.

Joey Logano was the victor last year. Then, he went on to win the Cup Series championship. Could we see another driver bookend the season in 2023? A limited number of cars will qualify for the final race, so we’ll see who makes it out of qualifying before we make any predictions.

NASCAR Fans Love Wiz Khalifa Decision

While it might not seem like it at face value, Wiz Khalifa is a popular choice with NASCAR fans. Folks were replying left and right calling this a “W” move and being excited in general. There was a time in the late 2000s and early 2010s when Wiz was the dude in music.

I have no data to support this, but I’d venture to say this is a great choice for fans in the 20-30 age range. They are the ones who listened to Wiz Khalifa in their youth and as young adults, that’s who this is for.

It is great to see NASCAR put so much into this event. When they announced it for 2022, people didn’t know if they could pull it off. Now, with a year under their belts, it feels like organizers are working hard to elevate the Clash even more.

Wiz Khalifa and NASCAR. If you didn’t think it would ever happen, well, join the club. That doesn’t make it any less awesome.