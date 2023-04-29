Wurth 400 qualifying canceled, Kyle Busch to start on pole at Dover Motor Speedway

Just as it looked like Saturday was going to cooperate, rain returned to Dover. Wurth 400 qualifying is canceled after NASCAR Cup Series practice. Practice was strange for sure. There was nothing but clouds and while the track was dried off for most of practice, a mist moved back in during the second group.

Just as drivers were getting ready for qualifying, the word came down from NASCAR and track officials. They were getting too much rain to get qualifying in and get ready for the Xfinity Series race coming up later today.

With the 1:30 PM start time in the Xfinity Series, it makes sense that NASCAR wanted to get the track cleared. Making sure they can dry the track for that race is more important than running qualifying laps. Wurth 400 qualifying, canceled.

NEWS: #BuschLightPole Qualifying at the @MonsterMile has been cancelled due to inclement weather.



The lineup will be set per the rule book. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 29, 2023

With the lineup being set by the metric, we will not have a pole winner. However, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell are set to start on the front row. Saturday wasn’t looking great for Busch as he struggled to get short-run or long-run speed in practice.

The concrete at Dover is just too slick. If the Wurth 400 qualifying session wasn’t canceled, there still wouldn’t be any rubber on the track. We saw cars spin out and the rubber beaded up and just shredded off of the tires. Like, vaporized into thin air. Rusty Wallace and Clint Bowyer couldn’t describe it in the booth with Mike Joy.

Wurth 400 qualifying canceled, Xfinity Series race up next

We will just have to wait and see what happens with the Xfinity Series race this afternoon. There is about an hour and a half until the race goes green. NASCAR will hopefully have enough time to get the track dry and put on a good race.

With Wurth 400 qualifying canceled, things are going to be different. The qualifying order based on Talladega has some drivers up further than they would be most weeks. Fan favorite B.J. McLeod will start on Row 11! So, it isn’t all bad news.

After all of the struggles that have already popped up, I don’t know about this weekend. There is a Dash 4 Cash race coming up for those Xfinity guys, so I think NASCAR wants this race to happen no matter what.

That ARCA East race is looking shakier by the minute. Clearly, the Xfinity Series race will take precedence over that one. However, you just want to see everyone get a chance to compete after putting so much work and money into this effort.