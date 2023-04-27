WWE Superstar Braun Strowman named Honorary Pace Car Driver for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

When you’ve got a Monster Mile, you call in The Monster of All Monsters. Braun Strowman is the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Wurth 400. Dover Motor Speedway is going to have a little WWE flair ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

With FOX and NBC being both NASCAR and WWE broadcasters, you see this crossover quite a bit. In recent years we have seen WWE Superstars attend races, give the starting command, and more. Braun Strowman is the next in line.

I’m just wondering what kind of pace car they are going to have to get to fit the 6’8″ former Universal Champion. Maybe an Escalade or some kind of convertible?

The Monster of All Monsters meets the Monster Mile!@WWE Superstar @adamscherr99 is the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the #Wurth400! pic.twitter.com/TRxQyqBBkh — Dover Motor Speedway (@MonsterMile) April 27, 2023

Strowman will be there for the Wurth 400 at Dover. Drivers will follow behind the WWE Superstar as they approach the green flag on Sunday. The race will take place on FS1. There is a threat that rain and bad weather could cause issues for the weekend.

The Wurth 400 should be a lot of fun. The intermediate package will be used at the mile-long track. So, for those that have hated short-track racing recently, don’t worry, that package is not going to be used.

However, that also means, there is no wet weather package for Dover. So, rain could seriously mess things up.

Wurth 400 honoring Kevin Harvick at Turn 4

While we haven’t seen a ton from tracks this season, Kevin Harvick is retiring. A lot of pomp and circumstance has been held off it seems. However, Dover wanted to do something special for The Closer. He has had a lot of success at the track.

Turn 4 will read Harvick 4 on the wall as drivers speed by. Three wins at Dover, only one race of the last ten outside of the top 10 at the track. He has been excellent his entire career at the Monster Mile.

The Wurth 400 could go to Harvick. Last year, Chris Buescher was the pole award winner. So, Ford had something going for it last year at this track. That might carry over into this season, or we might see something completely different.

Right now, the Wurth 400 should go down without issue. Watch that weather report, though. NASCAR might have to step in and change the schedule around.