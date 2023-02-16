With the Daytona 500 being on Fox Sports, the WWE is getting in on the action. Charlotte Flair has been named an honorary race official. The 14-time world champion is going to help NASCAR start the season off right in Daytona.

The daughter of the Nature Boy, Ric Flair, Charlotte is a great choice to have at the Daytona 500. This WWE Superstar is going to help with the pre-race ceremonies and driver introductions.

There is also a special appearance from the Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats band. NASCAR is hoping to start a new tradition of having drivers introduced by a live band such as the Wildcats.

.@MsCharlotteWWE will serve as an honorary race official for the 65th running of the #DAYTONA500



PLUS the @bethunecookman Marching Wildcats band perform before the @NASCAR Cup Series season opener on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/J986f2uwhQ — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) February 16, 2023

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher is amped to have the WWE star at the race.

“We’re thrilled to have Charlotte Flair as our honorary race official, adding her signature Smackdown style to the excitement to the Daytona 500 pre-race ceremonies,” Kelleher said. “We are also so proud to welcome amazing performers from our own backyard, the Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats, to fire up the crowd as all 40 drivers walk to the grid moments before climbing into their cars.”

Daytona 500 Duels Getting Underway

Thursday before the Daytona 500 is important. While the top 10 spots on the grid have been decided, others will compete for the rest of the starting order. So, those open drivers like Conor Daly and Zane Smith, will be racing for their Daytona hopes.

After Wednesday night’s qualifying rounds, Travis Pastrana and Jimmie Johnson took two spots. Now, they just have to chill and get their cars through these laps. When you think about big moments in the history of Daytona, Pastrana and Johnson on the grid is up there with some of the coolest.

Of course, we’ll have to see how the Daytona 500 rookie and the seven-time champion perform. There are no guarantees in The Great American Race, that’s for sure.

The Daytona 500 is full of big stars both on and off the track and things just keep getting better. NASCAR is planning to kick this season off with a bang. Who will claim the first checkered flag of the season and potentially a spot in the playoffs?