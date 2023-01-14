X games legend Travis Pastrana will look to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in this February’s Daytona 500 for 23XI Racing.

Per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, an official announcement is expected to come next week. 23XI Racing, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, teased a third driver for “The Great American Race” earlier Friday.

Pastrana will be teammates alongside Bubba Wallace and the newly-signed Tyler Reddick. He will have to earn one of the four open qualifying spots available to non-charter calls in order to take part in the Daytona 500. Another notable driver looking to qualify is Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time Cup Series champion. Johnson, who retired from full-time racing after the 2020 season, is looking to race his way in for Legacy Motor Club.

Pastrana, 39, has 42 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts under his belt, including a full season in 2013 driving for RFK Racing. He won a pole at Talladega Superspeedway and recorded four top-10 finishes. Pastrana finished a career-best ninth at Richmond Raceway and finished the season 14th in the points standings.

Travis Pastrana is an X Games Legend

Pastrana is known for his time competing in the X Games. He made his debut in the extreme sports event in 1999 and is a 17-time medalist (11 Gold, Four Silver, Two Bronze).

This story is developing…