Zane Smith will be replacing Cody Ware in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 at Martinsville this weekend.

The news comes after Ware was arrested and charged with felony assault on a female as well as assault by strangulation. Ware was officially arrested on Monday, April 10 in Iredell County Jail. NASCAR issued an indefinite suspension of the driver immediately, which explained why Ware didn’t race this past weekend at Bristol.

On Wednesday, Rick Ware Racing took to Twitter to announce Smith as their replacement driver.

Zane Smith to Drive No. 51 Ford for RWR at Martinsville Speedway



MOORESVILLE, NC (April 12, 2023) – Zane Smith will drive the No. 51 Ford at Martinsville Speedway this weekend for Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.



Smith, the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion,… — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) April 12, 2023

“Zane Smith will drive the No. 51 Ford at Martinsville Speedway this weekend for Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series,” announced the team. “Smith, the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion, will be making his fourth career NCS start. Prior starts were at Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway earlier this year, and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in 2022.

“In 75 NCTS starts, the native of Huntington Beach, CA has earned nine wins, two of those occurred this year at Daytona and Circuit of the Americas.”

All things considered, Zane Smith is a great choice to pilot the No. 51 in the meantime. He’s become one of the budding stars in the sport, and it could go a long way to securing him a future seat.

Nevertheless, the NASCAR world will keep an eye on the situation moving forward. Time will tell how things shake out, but the process must be allowed to work.

More on Cody Ware, Indefinite NASCAR Suspension

After some time and preparation, Rick Ware Racing released a statement earlier this week. Cody Ware, a Cup Series driver since 2017, is the son of team owner Rick Ware.

According to the statement, the team is aware of the charges. Moving forward, they will figure out what their plans are.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition,” a statement from Rick Ware Racing said. “We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course.

“RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond. These plans will be announced in the coming days.”

So, that’s where we are right now, as Zane Smith has since been announced as their driver for Sunday. Meanwhile, Cody Ware is suspended until further notice. RWR is going to have to make it work without their full-time driver. In his last race, Ware finished P34 at Richmond.

