Nashville Mayor Asks Titans to Postpone Christmas Eve Game

Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans (7-7) postpone kickoff to their Week 15 Christmas Eve home tilt against the Houston Texans (1-12-1) at 12 p.m. CT at Nissan Stadium.

Per The Tennessean, Cooper made the request in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage due to extreme cold temperatures.

I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors.



TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps https://t.co/J0XFq8euGB — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 24, 2022

“I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue,” Cooper wrote on Twitter. “All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps.”

As of Saturday morning, field conditions are less than ideal. The Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air on the field in an attempt to thaw out the ground. Meanwhile, ice remains scattered on the sidelines and near the end zones. The Titans have yet to publicly respond to the mayor’s statement.

The current feels like temperature in Nashville is 2 degrees. The previous record for lowest feels like temperature at kickoff was 14 degrees.

Titans Without Key Starter for Rest of the Season

The Titans will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill against Houston and likely the rest of the season. Tannehill, 34, underwent ankle surgery this week, leaving him a “long shot” to play again this season, per ESPN.

In his absence, the Titans will turn to Malik Willis, their 2022 third-round selection out of Liberty. Willis has appeared in seven games this season (two starts). He has thrown for 177 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception on 44.7% passing. He has added 80 yards on the ground.

“I think the leadership and his grasp on what we’re doing and the game plan has been good,” head coach Mike Vrabel said of Willis Thursday. “We have to go out and be ready to play and execute. That’s the most important thing. He tries to focus each and every week to prepare as the starter, and I think he’s excited for the opportunity.”

The Titans have dropped four consecutive games. Their commanding division lead has dwindled to one-half game over the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8).