Nashville Predators, Forward Filip Forsberg Agree To Eight-Year Contract Extension

Filip Forsberg’s run in “Smashville” will continue for nearly another decade. The Nashville Predators announced they reached a deal with the veteran forward in a Twitter post on Saturday.

The Predators and Forsberg agreed to an eight-year contract extension, keeping him in Nashville through the 2029-30 NHL season. A deal was struck between the two sides days before the forward was set to become an unrestricted free agent, per ESPN.

Per NHL free agent rules, the Predators are the only team permitted to offer an eight-year contract to Forsberg.

Forsberg has spent his entire NHL career with the Predators, first suiting up in 2012-13. He earned All-Star accolades during the 2015 season and produced one of the best seasons in his career in 2021.

Last season, Forsberg accounted for 84 points and a career-high 42 goals while appearing in 69 games. He’s scored 220 goals in his decade-long career and amassed 469 points.

Contract Details For Filip Forsberg’s New Deal

Filip Forsberg’s eight-year contract comes with a lucrative payday. While the Nashville Predators didn’t release the monetary specifics of the deal, ESPN reports that the forward will make an estimated $8.5 million per year against the NHL salary cap.

That yearly salary would make Forsberg the highest-paid forward playing for the Predators heading into the 2022-23 season. It also makes him the second-highest-paid player on the team, behind defenseman Roman Josi ($9.06 million).

It’s still unclear if there is a no-trade clause in Forsberg’s contract.

Developmental Camp Up Next for Preds

The news of Filip Forsberg’s new contract extension comes just a few days before the Nashville Predators prepare for the next phase of the offseason: developmental camp.

From July 11-15, the Preds will open up camp in Nashville for top prospects, which includes the incoming NHL Draft selections. Camp starts on July 11 with team meetings, off-ice testing and on-ice drills, per the team’s website.

Prospects will also be on the ice on July 12 and July 14. The team will host the Prospect Showcase Game on July 15 to close out the camp. All practices are being held at Centennial Sportsplex and are open to the public.