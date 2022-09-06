National Organization for Women Says Jon Gruden Should Never Be Allowed to Coach in NFL Again

Jon Gruden wants another opportunity to coach in the NFL some day. The National Organization for Women (NOW), however, does not want to see that come to pass.

Amid the Gruden email scandal — ones in which the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach used racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language — the organization said Tuesday that if the NFL reinstated Gruden, it’d be a black eye on the league.

“Jon Gruden should not be reinstated by the NFL,” NOW said in a statement, via TMZ. “If hired back, this once again proves the NFL values misogyny, homophobia and racism.”

Jon Gruden, 59, resigned as Raiders head coach last October after the emails surfaced as part of the NFL’s investigation into workplace misconduct and the toxic culture of the Washington Commanders’ franchise. In one of the emails discovered, Gruden used a racist trope to describe executive director of the NFLPA, DeMaurice Smith, who is Black.

Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL late last year. He alleges the NFL leaked the emails in an effort to harm his reputation and force him out of the league. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ordered league executives to view more than 650,000 emails. Only six, however, were made public — all sent by Gruden.

Jon Gruden Apologizes for ‘Shameful’ Emails

Jon Gruden made an appearance last week at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas. He promised to be honest with the gathering and asked for forgiveness.

Jon Gruden at the Little Rock Touchdown club commenting on the emails that ended his NFL coaching career. pic.twitter.com/1ClcWtdTRn — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) August 30, 2022

“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” Gruden said, via ESPN. “It’s shameful. But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes. But I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness and, hopefully, I get another shot.”

Jon Gruden began getting teary-eyed as he continued. He said there’s a lot of “misunderstanding” in the news right now and noted he no longer wants to watch ESPN, for whom he worked eight years for.

“I get choked up, you know, because there’s a lot of misunderstanding out there right now,” Gruden said. “What you read, what you hear, what you watch on TV. Hell, I worked at ESPN for nine years. I worked hard at that job. I don’t even want to watch the channel anymore because I don’t believe everything is true. And I know a lot of it is just trying to get people to watch. But I think we’ve got to get back to reality.”