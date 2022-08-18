Nationals Reportedly Issue Five-Year Ban to Pair of Fans for Heckling Cubs’ Willson Contreras

Two Washington Nationals fans won’t be returning to the team’s home ballpark anytime soon. A heckling incident with Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras led to a five-year suspension for the offenders.

The incident occurred in the top of the 10th inning in Tuesday night’s game between the Cubs and Nationals. A pair of Washington fans heckled Contreras and the Cubs catcher got visibly heated.

Below is the video of the interaction from Nationals Park from Tuesday night:

After driving in the go-ahead run on a sac fly in the 10th, #Cubs catcher-of-the-future Willson Contreras gets into a pretty heated argument with a quickly ejected fan at Nationals Park.@Cubs #GoCubsGo @Nationals pic.twitter.com/ApbhIkmiCy — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) August 17, 2022

At least one of the fans was ejected from Tuesday night’s game. The Chicago Tribune reported that the Nationals decided to issue a five-year ban for the two fans responsible for the incident.

It’s not clear what was said to get under Contreras skin, but he said it was “not healthy” and “not right.”

We don’t condone any action that gets you ejected from a ballpark. However, it’s not like the two fans are going to miss much with these five-year suspensions. The Nationals are more than 40 games below .500, owning the worst record in baseball.

Contreras and the Cubs got the last laugh, defeating the Nats 7-5 in 11 innings.

The Theme of Bad Baseball Fans Continues

Unfortunately, MLB fans have had their fair share of problems during the 2022 season. The heckling at Nationals Park on Tuesday is just the latest incident. And, oddly enough, it might be one of the mildest.

Just over a week ago, a wild brawl broke out at Petco Park during a Padres-Giants game, in which a fan was kicked down the staircase. Multiple individuals were involved in the fight, and at least two were escorted off the premises.

Every year, there are a number of incidents in which dumb fans do dumb things. The 2022 MLB season has been no different in that regard.