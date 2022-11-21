Navy Reveals Incredible NASA-Themed Uniforms for Army Game: PHOTOS

Navy may win an award for the best uniform of the 2022 college football season. The school revealed an incredible NASA-themed combination for the annual Army-Navy game, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10.

Monday, the Naval Academy’s football program released images of its astronaut-themed uniforms for the traditional game against arch-rival Army. The unique threads pay tribute to the moon landing and include one of the most insane helmet designs you’ll ever see.

Below are the images of the uniform, which Navy posted to Twitter this week:

Additionally, the school released a video that includes all the details of the uniform. You can see the video here.

Throughout the course of the season, Navy traditionally breaks out some unique threads for certain games. This moon landing-theme is an out-of-this-world uniform combination that will have fans going nuts.

Navy pulled off an impressive 17-14 victory over No. 20 UCF last weekend in Orlando. The Midshipmen are idle until the rivalry game against Army on Dec. 10.

Army, on the other hand, still has one game remaining on the schedule. The Black Knights will play UMass on Saturday before taking a few weeks off to prepare for the rivalry.

Why the Astronaut Theme for Navy?

What’s the tie between Navy and NASA? In a press release on Monday, the service academy explained why it’s using this specific uniform for the Army-Navy game.

“Fifty-four United States Naval Academy graduates have gone on to become astronauts, the most of any institution,” the statement said. “The first Naval Academy graduate to become an astronaut was Alan Shepard (’45), who was the first American in space (May 5, 1961) and was one of NASA’s first seven astronauts. Shepard’s second space flight was on Feb. 5, 1971, when Apollo 14 landed on the moon and he went on two moonwalks.”

This year’s meeting between Army and Navy marks the 123rd matchup between the two teams. Navy owns the all-time record at 62-53-7. The Midshipmen have also won two of the last three games.

Last year, Navy won a 17-13 contest.