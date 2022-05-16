NBA All-Star Stephen Curry Earns Bachelor’s Degree from Davidson College

Stephen Curry is a man of his word. Thirteen years after foregoing his senior season at Davidson College to enter the 2009 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors’ guard returned to school and earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

Congrats to the Class of 2022!

The two-time NBA MVP and eight-time NBA All-Star wasn’t able to travel to North Carolina to be at the graduation ceremony. Still, he received a nice ovation from the crowd when his full name “Wardell Stephen Curry II” was announced over the loudspeakers. Davidson College said that it “looks forward to an opportunity on campus in the future when we can present his diploma.” Longtime Davidson head basketball coach Bob McKillop posed for a photo with the Wildcats’ actual Class of 2022 while holding a printout of his former player.

Curry Has Had a Standout Career on the Court

While Curry was in college, he was one of the best players in the nation. In 104 games, he averaged 25.3 points per contest and scored 2,635 overall – 1,032 behind “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA Division I scoring record. As a sophomore, Curry led No. 10 seed Davidson on a Cinderella run in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats defeated No. 7 seed Gonzaga, No. 2 seed Georgetown and No. 3 seed Wisconsin en route to the Elite Eight. Davidson fell just short of the Final Four after losing 59-57 to No. 1 seed Kansas – the eventual National Champion that year.

Curry averaged 28.6 points and led the NCAA in scoring as a junior during the 2008-09 season and was projected to be a lottery pick. Still, the thought of leaving Davidson early without a degree in hand weighed heavily on him at the time. He wanted to complete all his credits in three years, but the school didn’t offer summer classes and wouldn’t bend on a policy requiring seniors to take most of their classes on campus.

Of course, the decision to enter the 2009 NBA Draft was the right one. Curry was selected seventh overall by the Warriors and the rest is history. Golden State has won three NBA Championships during Curry’s tenure in the Bay Area and is in the process of chasing another in 2022. The Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals starting on Wednesday, May 18, which includes a highly-anticipated matchup between Curry and Luka Dončić.