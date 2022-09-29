NBA Announcer Mike Breen’s Long Island Home Completely Destroyed in Fire

NBA on ABC and New York Knicks lead announcer Mike Breen suffered a tremendous loss as his home was destroyed by fire. According to TMZ, the home, located on Long Island, did get completely ruined. But officials indicate that the fire is currently under investigation. On Sunday at 4:03 a.m., the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department received calls from Breen’s neighbors. There also was an alert from the residential automatic fire alarm. Reportedly, when the fire officials arrived at the home, they “encountered a fully involved house fire.”

Upon hearing this news, ESPN did offer up a statement about this tragic loss. “Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance,” the network statement read. “We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”

Mike Breen Is In His 30th Season Calling NBA Games

In a video from the fire department, it could be seen that Breen’s home was totally engulfed in flames. The garage’s roof would be seen collapsing as part of the fire. “Numerous hand lines, as well as 2 ladder pipes and a deck gun, were used to battle the fire,” according to officials. A fire department spokesman did say that there was no one at the residence when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported at the fire. This situation is currently under investigation.

Breen, who is the lead play-by-play man for ABC’s NBA coverage, is in his 30th season broadcasting NBA games. While he also does work for the NBA on ABC games, as we said he’s also the lead voice for Knicks games. You can catch him calling those on the MSG Network, which carries Knicks games. He’s known for his catchphrase, “BANG!” Breen will make that call after big shots are taken by players in games.

Breen also has been the lead voice for the NBA Finals since 2006. He’s 61 years old. Other events that he has called include college basketball games, NFL games, and the Olympics. He has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame back in 2021. Breen also has received the Curt Gowdy Media Award, one which goes to the top basketball broadcasters and writers covering the game.

It’s about time for the 2022-23 NBA season to kick into high gear. You will be able to hear Breen call games alongside Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. We are led to believe all three will be back behind the microphones. The threesome has been together for a bit and has good chemistry between all three of them.