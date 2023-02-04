NBA Brawl: Watch Mo Bamba Leave Bench, Spark Melee with Austin Rivers

Two forgettable NBA players put their names on the top of all the headlines this morning after brawling during Friday night’s Magic vs. Timberwolves game. Minnesota’s Austin Rivers hung back near the Orlando bench a little too long after one of their offensive possessions, which led to him and Magic big man Mo Bamba exchanging words. Who knows what was said, but whatever it was, Bamba didn’t like it. Because after a short conversation, Bamba rose from the bench to assault Rivers.

The two got into it before fellow Magic player Jalen Suggs came to his teammate’s defense by sprinting over and tackling Rivers with a choke-hold closeline. Pretty effective takedown, if we’re being honest. But from there, the spat devolved into an all-out melee, with players from both sides laying waste to one another. Here was the full clip of the wild incident:

Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers have been ejected after this incident.#RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/DkPSa9TkOH — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) February 4, 2023

Obviously, both players were ejected and sent to their respective locker rooms for the rest of the game. But the fireworks didn’t end on the court.

After the game, Bamba and Rivers continued their argument online, with Bamba posting a graph on his Instagram story with an x-axis of “F**k around” and a y-axis of “Find out.” So, he’s saying that Austin Rivers (screwed) around and found out what Bamba had waiting for him.

Rivers himself isn’t letting Bamba gloat after the scuffle, though. On his own Instagram story, Rivers issued this statement:

“Buddy I went at you 1 on 5!!! With no backup!! U needed ur team mates other wise you would of been chocked out. Talking about find out (laughing emoji). We only know you from an old rap song…not hoops. STFU (which stands for: Shut the F**k Up). And Orlando my city. Ask around an actually find out. They don’t mess with u there…facts!”

Quite the saga between these two NBA players. Not since the initial 2019 release of “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes have we had such a juicy NBA beef.