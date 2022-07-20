NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry ‘Nervous’ to Host ESPN’s ESPYs

You could say Stephen Curry is most comfortable on an NBA court, not on the ESPYs stage in front of millions of people. The Golden State Warriors star is the host of tonight’s ESPN event, which will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

“I’m more nervous already just thinking about that vibe,” Curry said recently in an interview. “Basketball is reactionary and I spend every waking hour thinking about it, practicing and preparing. I’ll do that same preparation for this, but it’s going to be an emotional roller coaster.”

“When it’s live, anything can happen,” he said in a promotional commercial. “I’m ready for whatever they throw at me.”

Curry will deliver an opening monologue and then the rest of the show will commence. He said he reached out to some previous hosts for advice – you may have heard of them.

“I talked to Drake and Peyton Manning about what the hosting gig is really like, so I’m obviously nervous and excited and all the different emotions,” Curry said, via People Magazine. The rapper hosted the event in 2014, while the quarterback did in 2017.

Even though he is nervous, that will not stop Curry from trying some fun things. The night might even include a cameo by his wife, Ayesha.

“I don’t want to give away too many surprises. We might try to include [Ayesha] in some of the skits or some of the on-stage stuff, we’ll see,” Curry said. “I’ve seen all the list of athletes and celebrities who’ve hosted it before. They’ve come with some fun, some entertainment, stuck to their personalities and took some chances.”

"It's about to go down!"



Curry says he will try to “channel” some of his comedy influences. They include comedians Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart, as well as the television show Schitt’s Creek.

ESPYs Host Stephen Curry Also Up for Three Awards

ESPN announced Stephen Curry as the 2022 ESPYs host on June 29. It was only two weeks after he helped lead Golden State to an NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending the ESPYs but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” Curry said at the time. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

The 34-year-old is not only hosting, but he is also a nominee for three awards after helping lead the Warriors to their fourth championship in the past eight years. He will be up for best men’s athlete, best NBA player and best record-breaking performance.