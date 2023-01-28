NBA Fines Steph Curry Ridiculous Amount for Throwing his Mouth Guard

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has been ejected three times during his 14-year NBA career.

In each instance, it’s involved Curry throwing his mouth guard. Curry gave his mouth guard a fling into the spectator stands during Golden State’s 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night. The NBA took action Friday, fining Curry $25,000 for the infraction which resulted in him receiving a technical foul and being ejected from the game.

Curry’s ejection came with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter after he was displeased with a Jordan Poole three-point attempt.

All three of Steph Curry's career ejections have been from him throwing his mouthguard 😬 pic.twitter.com/pnJcLc0tLM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2023

Speaking with reporters after the game, Curry explained why he threw the mouth guard.

“Crucial time in the game, and the way our season has gone, there’s questions about the heightened sense of urgency of every detail matters,” Curry said, via Fox News. “And when you want something really bad… just getting a win and fourth-quarter execution, clutch-time-type situation, all that stuff does matter.

“So, I reacted in a way that obviously put myself out of the game. Put the team in a tough place. But the intentions and the energy about what matters and the sense of winning… that’s what it’s about.”

Curry was last ejected during a regular season game in 2017 when he threw his mouth guard at a referee. His first-career ejection came in Game 6 of the 2016 Finals.

Steph Curry Dominates in Return to Action

Curry and the Warriors were back at it Friday night, recording a 129-117 home victory over the Toronto Raptors. Curry finished with 35 points on 13-of-21 from the field with 11 assists and seven rebounds. Golden State has moved back into a playoff spot (No. 7 seed) after back-to-back wins.

“We’ve been teetering on either side of .500 for a very long time. I’m kind of sick of it at this point,” Curry said after the game, via ESPN. “[We’ve] got to figure out how to keep moving in the right direction and stack wins no matter how we can get ’em.”