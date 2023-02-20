NBA Head Coach Slams All-Star Game as the ‘Worst Basketball Game Ever Played’

If you think the NBA All-Star Game is grown increasingly boring over the years, you’re not alone. Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone thinks the annual event has gone downhill, as well.

Sunday, the league’s top talent convened in Salt Lake City for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. The festivities were capped by the All-Star Game on Sunday evening, with Team Giannis defeating Team LeBron 184-175.

Although Malone called it an honor to be in Utah for the annual event, he was less than impressed with how the game turned out.

“It’s an honor to be here. It’s an honor to be a part of a great weekend with great players. But that is the worst basketball game ever played,” Malone said.

Malone did give some credit to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

“Joel was imploring some of the guys to play harder, to try and get some defense in,” Malone said. “But no one got hurt, they put on a show for the fans, but that is a tough game to sit through, I’m not going to lie.”

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown also referred to the game as a “glorified layup line.” He added that he’d like to see the league find a way to make it a little more competitive.

NBA All-Star Game Entertainment Came During the Broadcast

Those who weren’t entertained by the play on the floor might’ve found some fun in the broadcast. NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley got into it with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Green joined the broadcast in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. The four-time champion said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a lower-seeded team make a deep postseason run this year.

Barkley then chimed in with some shade.

“I hate to say it, but the Golden State Warriors are cooked,” Barkley said.

“That’s crazy. You said that last year,” Green responded. “But we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Barkley denied making those comments a year ago. Then, he chirped back at Green by saying, “Y’all are cooked now. Y’all are done. I’m telling you, y’all are done.”

The Warriors sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 29-29 record.