NBA Hits Dallas Mavericks With Massive Fine For Tanking Elimination Game After Investigation

The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for “conduct detrimental to the league” after the franchise made the decision to rest several key players in a game against the Chicago Bulls on April 7.

The league launched an investigation after Dallas held out All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., small forward Josh Green, power forward Christian Wood and power forward Maxi Kleber, per ESPN.

All-Star guard Luka Doncic played the first 12 minutes and 35 seconds before exiting the game. The Bulls defeated the Mavericks, 115-112, to eliminate Dallas from play-in contention.

“The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport,” Joe Dumars, NBA executive vice president/head of basketball operations, said in a statement from the league office. “The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league.”

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd called it “an organizational decision” to hold out half of his rotation.

“[The Mavericks] violated the NBA’s player resting policy and demonstrated through actions and public statements the organization’s desire to lose the game in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick,” the NBA said in a statement.

Losing to Chicago resulted in a tie being broken between the two teams for the 10th-best odds in the draft lottery. The Mavericks owe the New York Knicks a top-10 protected pick as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019. Dallas protected their odds by dropping the regular season finale to the San Antonio Spurs, 138-117.

Mavericks Dispute Claims of Tanking

Kidd said he didn’t see it as a waving the white flag situation.

“It’s not so much waving the white flag,” Kidd said after the loss to the Bulls. “It’s [that] decisions sometimes are hard in this business. We’re trying to build a championship team. With this decision, this is maybe a step back. But hopefully it leads to going forward.”

The Mavericks have an open history of tanking, with team owner Mark Cuban admitting to it in 2018. Cuban told NBA legend Julian Erving on his podcast that Dallas was tanking and that he took several players to dinner and explained to them that “losing is our best option.” The NBA fined Cuban $600,000.