NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins Rips JJ Redick over ESPN Commentary

In sports, there will always be the debate of which eras are better than the others. Games have changed in every way since leagues were first established, especially the NBA. That’s why, in Dominique Wilkins‘ opinion, former NBA player and current ESPN commentator JJ Redick needs to watch his mouth when talking about basketball in the 80s and 90s.

On the radio, Wilkins went at Redick for comments he made on First Take about how today’s basketball is just as physical as it was before the 2000s. With that in mind, Wilkins flat out said Redick ‘doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about.’

“What basketball were you watching? To say something as idiotic as that is ridiculous,” Wilkins ranted. “When you can put your hand on a guy’s hip and make him go a certain way, you can put the elbow in his chest to slow him which we called slowing the guy up when he was coming down the lane? How many guys can deal with that type of pressure? And for JJ Redick who’s played this game? I am very disappointed that he said something so stupid.”

“We had our time, it was a great time. It’s their time now. But don’t crap on us to prove your point, because it doesn’t make sense and it’s not valid,” said Wilkins. “I just don’t like the disrespect. And to say that about Larry Bird? Less physicality? Is (Redick) stupid? It’s just a stupid comment to make…He should know better than that. And I don’t care what he feels about me. When I hear that? I think you really don’t know, do you?”

Both sides have points for and against their case. Even so, Dominique Wilkins made sure to let Redick know that any disrespect wasn’t going to slide, especially when it comes to him and the other stars during his era of hoops.