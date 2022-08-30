NBA Legend Reggie Miller Announces Death of Father: ‘This Hurts’

Indiana Pacers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller announced Monday that his father has passed away.

Miller posted a heartfelt message to his father, Saul, on Instagram in the wake of his passing.

“This HURTS.. The man who bought me my first set of baseball cleats, first basketball, who taught me to drown out all the outside noise and FOCUS is now and will forever be my guardian angel,” Miller wrote. “Thanks Pops for EVERYTHING!!! Say hello to Mom for us, know that your teachings will live on through me to my kids.. Please respect my brothers and sisters during this time, though difficult he’s in a much better place.. #PopGuardianAngel.”

Like his son, Reggie, Saul was an athlete growing up. He played basketball in high school and at Le Moyne College, per TMZ. He also served 26 years in the Air Force and was a jazz musician. Saul had five kids with his wife, Carrie, including Reggie, professional baseball player Darrell, and professional women’s basketball player, Cheryl. The latter was inducted into the inaugural class of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

Reggie Miller’s Dad had a Huge Impact on His Life

Reggie Miller was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. During his enshrinement speech, he spoke about the impact his parents had on his life and career.

“You made time to be there for all of us,” Reggie said. “So, again, Dad, Mom, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for us.”